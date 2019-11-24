|
Beverly Jean Barcome
June 29, 1930 - Nov. 21, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Beverly Jean Barcome, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Southfield Village in South Bend.
Beverly was born on June 29, 1930 in South Bend to Robert and Elaine (Duffin) Sherman. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Roberta Tipton.
On October 7, 1950 she married James Barcome; he preceded her in death on August 16, 2014. They shared 63 years of marriage. Beverly was a member of St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend, Indiana.
Surviving are her children, Patricia (Mark) Smith of South Bend, Catherine (John) Deitsch of South Bend, and Thomas (Karen) Barcome of Mishawaka; six grandchildren, Stephanie Granata, Michael (Amanda) Marnocha, Amber (Mathew) Heckaman, Justin (Gina) Zimpelman, Austin (Allie) Barcome, and Erin Barcome; twelve great-grandchildren, Joshua (Brittnay Rode) Marcus, Tyler (Britney) Marcus, Taylor Granata, Troy James Granata Jr., Emily, Lauren, and Zachary Marnocha, Scarlet and MaryJane Heckaman, Broden, Lucy and Audrey Barcome; and five great-great-grandchildren, Kaylynn, Brysyn, Aedan, Korbin, and Tyleigh Marcus and another one on the way, Kellan Marcus.
Beverly retired from the Sales Department at Stanz Cheese Company as an Event Coordinator. She was a member of American Business Women's Association. She enjoyed creating ceramics, and golfing. She was a member of St. Matthew's Women's golf league, Riley Lunch Bunch, The Rainbow Girls, and The Daisy Maes. She had life-long friends who would come and visit her regularly. She was always there for her family to help and had a grace and style of elegance. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of Southfield Village and Heartland Hospice for all their loving care.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 26 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM, at the Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka, with Rosary to be recited at 4:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, November 27 at 10:00 am in St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice and St. Matthew Cathedral. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019