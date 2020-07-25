Beverly Jean “Bev” Lincoln
Nov. 24, 1945 - July 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Beverly Jean “Bev” Lincoln, 74, passed away July 18, 2020 after a brief illness.
Born November 24, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lincoln Sr. and Phyllis (Davis) Windsor.
She is survived by her brother, R. Allen (Beth) Lincoln, Jr. of South Bend; two nieces, Julie (Dennis) Lis of Osceola and Christi Lincoln of Bristol; four nephews, Bryan (Connie) of Georgia, David (Teresa) of Goshen, Philip of Oregon, and Gregory Lincoln of South Bend, six great-nieces, and two great-nephews.
Bev was very close to her family and was a wonderful aunt to her nieces and nephews. She was very humble and generous. She was a gym teacher and coach at Riley High School and Edison Middle School and retired after 34 years. She is part of the Riley High School Hall of Fame and after retirement, to her surprise, she was awarded the very distinguished Sam Wegner Award.
She was also a proficient golfer. She was a long-time member of the Erskine Women's Golf League. She was greatly admired and even had a tournament named after her - The Bev Lincoln 2-day Low Net Tournament. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Per her request, no services are taking place. Memorial donations may be made, in her name, to the Meow Mission, PO Box 192, Mishawaka, IN 46546, or to any animal charity of your choice
.
