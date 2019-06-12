Home

Services
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Beverly Rembusch


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly Rembusch Obituary
Beverly Rembusch

Oct. 30, 1948 - June 10, 2019

NEW CARLISLE, IN - Beverly J. Rembusch, 70, of New Carlisle, Indiana passed away during the early morning hours of Monday, June 10 in her residence with her loving family by her side. Beverly was born in Hughson, California on October 30, 1948 to the late Roy and Alva (Ray) Johnson. On January 15, 1978 in Mishawaka she married John Rembusch; he preceded her in death in November of 2017.

Beverly is survived by her children, Blane Barlow of Niles, Michigan, Amber Davit of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and Denay Barlow of New Carlisle. She was the proud grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 3.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, June 13, from 5 until 6:00pm in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. A service celebrating Beverly's life will be held at 6:00pm in the funeral chapel with John Fisher.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 12, 2019
