Beverly Urban-Niedbalski

Beverly Urban-Niedbalski Obituary
Beverly

Urban-Niedbalski

Nov. 4, 1961 - Oct. 16, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Beverly RuthAnn Urban-Niedbalski, 57, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in the comfort of her home. Bev was born November 4, 1961 in South Bend to the late Robert and Elizabeth (Flowers) Urban. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Robert (Danielle) Niedbalski; grandchildren, Payton & Parker Niedbalski; former husband and friend, Bradley (Mary) Niedbalski; brothers, Bruce (Susan) Urban & Barry (Lynn) Urban; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Bev loved the outdoors and could often be found tending her or her mother's garden in the past, or on the beach. She was an avid Stephen King fan and would get a new book every week. She enjoyed listening to the radio with her family and was into classic rock and blues, especially Eric Clapton. When Bev was younger, she loved to dance and do gymnastics; so, she was very proud that her granddaughter started to follow in her footsteps. Bev loved her family and her life revolved around her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking classic Polish dishes in hopes of passing on the tradition. Bev was honored to be known as Busia and Ciotka by many who loved her. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019
