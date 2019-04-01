Beverly Weaver



Aug. 31, 1925 - March 30, 2019



BUCHANAN, MI - Beverley Weaver, 93, of Buchanan, passed away on Sat., March 30, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan, MI.



Beverly was born on Aug. 31, 1925 in Benton Harbor, MI to the late George and Gladys Scott. On Feb. 27, 1943 in Buchanan, MI, she married Carl Weaver; he preceded her in death on June 7, 2006. Beverly was a custodian for the Niles Public Schools for 29 years. She and her husband loved to travel, camp, and spend winters in Florida.



Beverly is survived by her daughter, Joan Weaver; 10 grand- and many great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death are a daughter, Linda Weaver, a son, Carl Weaver, Jr., and a sister, Shirley Bleasdale.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wed., April 3, at 10:00am at Swem Chapel in Buchanan. Visitation with the family is Tues. from 4:00-8:00pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.swemchapel.com.