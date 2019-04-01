Home

Swem Chapel
301 W. Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
269 695-6881
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swem Chapel
301 W. Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Swem Chapel
301 W. Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
View Map
Beverly Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Weaver


1925 - 2019
Beverly Weaver Obituary
Beverly Weaver

Aug. 31, 1925 - March 30, 2019

BUCHANAN, MI - Beverley Weaver, 93, of Buchanan, passed away on Sat., March 30, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan, MI.

Beverly was born on Aug. 31, 1925 in Benton Harbor, MI to the late George and Gladys Scott. On Feb. 27, 1943 in Buchanan, MI, she married Carl Weaver; he preceded her in death on June 7, 2006. Beverly was a custodian for the Niles Public Schools for 29 years. She and her husband loved to travel, camp, and spend winters in Florida.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Joan Weaver; 10 grand- and many great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death are a daughter, Linda Weaver, a son, Carl Weaver, Jr., and a sister, Shirley Bleasdale.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wed., April 3, at 10:00am at Swem Chapel in Buchanan. Visitation with the family is Tues. from 4:00-8:00pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.swemchapel.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 1, 2019
