Bill B. Tomlinson
August 25, 1980 - May 4, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Bill B. Tomlinson, 39, of South Bend passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born August 25, 1980 in South Bend to David Tomlinson and Sherry (Hammons) Barnes. On October 31, 2019 in Mishawaka, he married the former Michelle Bulthuis, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his parents, David (Bonita) Tomlinson and Sherry (Donald) Barnes; son, Gage Tomlinson; stepsons, Caden Pawlak, Rylan Pawlak, and Khalin Pawlak; grandmother, Patricia Tomlinson; sister, Jenny Tomlinson; stepbrothers, Donald Barnes and Anthony (Kelly) Barnes; half-brother, Nicholas Barnes; aunts, Becky (Scott) Johnson and Donna Conley; and uncle Barry Hammons. He is preceded by his grandmother, Glenna Hammons; grandfathers, Bub Tomlinson and John Hammons; aunt Linda Wujcikowski; and uncle Ronnie Hammons.
Bill lived life on the edge and loved anything that went fast. He enjoyed motocross and working on cars, and was an avid NASCAR fan. He loved spending time with his niece and nephews and adored the time with his son.
Bill was a construction worker at heart and enjoyed working with his father for Tomlinson Construction. You could always count on Bill when you needed a helping hand around the house to repair something. He was very talented with his hands.
A private funeral service and burial for Bill will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 7 from 4-7 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend. In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines for public gatherings, groups will be limited to 25 people at a time and face masks are required by local government.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Live streaming of the service will begin at 10 AM EST on Friday, May 8, 2020. This can be seen by going to Palmer Funeral Home's website at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com and clicking on Bill Tomlinson's obituary. In the obituary, scroll to the bottom and follow the instructions to access the live stream for the services.
Published in South Bend Tribune from May 6 to May 7, 2020.