Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Bill Garver Obituary
Bill Garver

Feb. 12, 1942 - April 26, 2019

ARGOS, IN - Bill D. Garver, 77, of Argos, Indiana passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Bill married Linda Green on July 25, 1964, with sons Matt, John, and Chris.

The family request that in lieu of flowers donations in Bill's name be made to the National at .

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 4 p.m. with a visitation starting at 2 p.m. until the hour of service, all at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth, IN 46563. Johnson-Danielson.com for details.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 16, 2019
