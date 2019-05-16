|
|
Bill Garver
Feb. 12, 1942 - April 26, 2019
ARGOS, IN - Bill D. Garver, 77, of Argos, Indiana passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Bill married Linda Green on July 25, 1964, with sons Matt, John, and Chris.
The family request that in lieu of flowers donations in Bill's name be made to the National at .
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 4 p.m. with a visitation starting at 2 p.m. until the hour of service, all at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth, IN 46563. Johnson-Danielson.com for details.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 16, 2019