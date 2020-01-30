|
|
Billy G. Martin, Sr.
Dec. 24, 1938 - Jan. 28, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Billy G. Martin, Sr., 81, passed away from a short illness Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the Elkhart Hospice House. Billy was born December 24, 1938 in Lutts, TN to the late Edgar and Gertie (Powell) Martin. On August 30, 1958 Billy married Nancy (Pulley) Martin; she preceded him in death on July 10, 2015. Billy was also preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Stebbins. Left to cherish the memory of Billy include his children, Tammy (Michael) O'Dell. Kimberly Wiening, Billy Martin, Jr., and Gregory Martin; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Billy was one of eight children. He was known as Papa Chicken to all. He was a very active member in his church. Billy enjoyed travelling, fast & antique cars, and working in his yard. His children were most important to him, and he loved his grandchildren dearly. Visitation for Billy will be 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, January 30, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 11:00 am Friday, January 31, 2020 in St. Joseph Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sumption Prairie Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 30, 2020