Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy G. Martin Sr.


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy G. Martin Sr. Obituary
Billy G. Martin, Sr.

Dec. 24, 1938 - Jan. 28, 2020

OSCEOLA, IN - Billy G. Martin, Sr., 81, passed away from a short illness Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the Elkhart Hospice House. Billy was born December 24, 1938 in Lutts, TN to the late Edgar and Gertie (Powell) Martin. On August 30, 1958 Billy married Nancy (Pulley) Martin; she preceded him in death on July 10, 2015. Billy was also preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Stebbins. Left to cherish the memory of Billy include his children, Tammy (Michael) O'Dell. Kimberly Wiening, Billy Martin, Jr., and Gregory Martin; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Billy was one of eight children. He was known as Papa Chicken to all. He was a very active member in his church. Billy enjoyed travelling, fast & antique cars, and working in his yard. His children were most important to him, and he loved his grandchildren dearly. Visitation for Billy will be 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, January 30, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 11:00 am Friday, January 31, 2020 in St. Joseph Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sumption Prairie Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -