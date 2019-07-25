Billy Ray Strain



Oct. 7, 1926 - July 24, 2019



ELKHART, IN - Billy Ray Strain, 92, of Elkhart, passed away at 2:22 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Elkhart General Hospital. He was born October 7, 1926 in Humboldt, TN to Robert Elmer & Zadie Carl (Massingill) Strain.



On October 22, 1945 he married Reva Morris Colston. She preceded him in death on May 26, 2010. Surviving are three children, Deborah Kay Ernsberger of Elkhart, Delain Dillon of New Port Richey, FL, and David (Pamela) Chastain of Warsaw, IN, 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a son, Kenneth Elmer (who died on Feb. 4, 2007), son-in-law, Michael (Frogg) Ernsberger (2003), four brothers, and three sisters.



Billy was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in WWII and was a member of the Osceola First General Baptist Church. He retired in 1980 from Bendix Corp. in South Bend where he worked in the Missile Plant for over 30 years. After his retirement he moved back to Tennessee where he cared for family members, enjoyed raising cattle, serving as town sheriff, was a volunteer firefighter, and drove a school bus. He returned to Indiana in 2000.



Funeral Services for Billy will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the First General Baptist Church, 11101 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN. Pastor Tom Entinghe will preside. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola where full Military Honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Osceola American Legion Post #308. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the service at the church.



Memorial contributions may be given to the Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart. Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home is entrusted with his care. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 25, 2019