Bishop Dr.



Clyde Harris



Aug. 22, 1929 - Nov. 22, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Bishop Dr. Clyde Harris, 91, of Dacula, Georgia went home to be with his Heavenly Father, surrounded by his family, on November 22, 2020. He is a former 60-year resident of both South Bend and Granger, Indiana. He was born on August 22, 1929 in Cleveland, MS to his mother, Mrs. Emma Gibson Harris (Papa Will) & his father, Mr. Lee Harris (Erdell Tate Harris) of Mound Bayou, MS. He felt so blessed to have both sets of parents, all of whom had enough unconditional love for him, to raise him together.



On November 26, 1955 he married the former Audrey L. Green and they began their family of five children which includes: Vickie Harris of South Bend, IN, Dana Harris Carter of McDonough, GA, Pastor Tina (Pastor Rodney Sr.) Comer of Dacula, GA, Vincent (Khristy) Harris of Lilburn, GA, and Marc (Renita) Harris of Hendersonville, TN.



With the blessings of his parents, at age 17 after working on both of his family farms, he decided to join The Great Northward Migration and relocated for better opportunities. His brother, William (Pool) brought him to South Bend, IN to work with him at Studebaker. A few years later he enlisted in the U.S. Amy to serve his country during the Korean War Conflict. Upon being Honorably Discharged he returned to South Bend and was hired by the late Nathaniel Lerman, Founder of Steel Warehouse, Inc., who encouraged a young Clyde to read the newspapers daily to educate himself about world affairs. As a result, he became well-versed and over the next several decades, to the amazement of all who listened he became known as an “expert” on the subject matter. He worked his way up the corporate ladder and ultimately became Plant Superintendent. His dedication to the company lasted over 30 years until he accepted his full-time calling into the ministry.



Bishop Harris pioneered in many areas. He was the first African American to achieve the position of Plant Superintendent at Steel Warehouse, Inc. He built his first home for his family in the 1800 Block of Elmer Street, becoming one of the first African American homeowners on that street. Many years later he became the first African American homeowner from South Bend who built a home and resided in the Knollwood Community, Granger, IN. In 1980, together with his Rev. Dr. Audrey L. Harris, he received his license and ordination credentials. They proceeded to become the Founders/Pastors together at Faith Christian Center Church. It was a Multi-Cultural Outreach Ministry which drew people of all ethnicities, socio-economics, religions, and ages. It was just the diverse mixture that they desired to pastor. He was consecrated to the office of a Bishop by the late Apostle Richard D. Henton, Chicago, IL.



.



In his 60's Bishop Harris enrolled into college for the first time. Ultimately, he secured his Bachelor's, Masters & Doctorate Degrees in the Theological field specializing in various areas of Ministry. For several years he and his wife went around the country establishing several mini campuses for LOGOS International Bible College & Graduate School, an accredited University with headquarters in Jacksonville, FL. He was was on the Faculty Staff, as one of their Instructors/Professors. Thus, he established a legacy for his descendants and let everyone else know that it's never too late to go to college.



In addition to his children, Bishop Harris is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Rev. Dr. Audrey L. Harris of Dacula Georgia; his sister, Olivea Shannon of Chicago, IL; his brother, Morris Hodges of Mound Bayou, MS; and a special cousin, Doris Towner Mitchom of Conyers, GA, along with his 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He loved his church family at Kingdom Harvest Worship Center, Norcross, GA, where the Pastors are his youngest daughter and son-in-love, Pastors Tina & Rodney Comer, Sr. His famous slogan throughout his lifetime was for everyone to “Love one another, Say kind things to one another, and Do good towards one another.” In his final days, the Medical Staff reported that when their Hospice Chaplain came to visit and pray with him Bishop Harris ended ministering to the Chaplain and praying for him. The Chaplain was amazed at his knowledge of the Bible.



Bishop Harris was predeceased by his parents; two sisters, Lillie Young and Mable Fice; four brothers, Willie, William, Nehemiah, and Elijah Harris; along with his son-in-love, Darryl Carter, Sr.



Due to the Pandemic Crisis there will be no services held at this time. A Private Graveside Service and Military Burial will commence with full Military Honors on December 3, 2020 in Canton, GA. Additionally, A “Virtual” Celebration of Life Service is imminent. In lieu of flowers there will be a College Scholarship Fund established in his honor to be announced at a later date. Please feel free to send an email to angelicrealtor1@yahoo.com, if you are interested in participating.



Please send your condolences to Dr. Audrey L. Harris, P.O. Box 893, Grayson, GA. 30017.





