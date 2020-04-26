|
Bishop John N. Brown, Sr.
Aug. 12, 1937 - April 22, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints. On April 22, 2020, at 9:02 PM, this faithful servant of God transitioned from labor to reward. Bishop John Nace Brown, Sr., 82, passed away due to complications from a long-term illness.
He was a 1957 graduate of Central High School where he played football, ran track, and was a state champion wrestler. On July 27, 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Mae Lee. On October 17, 1976, in accordance with the confession of his faith, prayers, fasting, and the laying on of hands, he was ordained as Bishop by the late Bishop James R. Hopson, General Overseer of the Holiness Church of God, where he was a faithful member for 23 years. Since accepting Christ as his Lord and Savior, he lived his life believing that “Christ is the Answer” and it was on that truth that he founded the Gethsemane Church of God Inc. on September 20, 1992 at 308 S. Walnut Street, an inner-city church established to exemplify the nature of God. The “On Angels Wings” Outreach was also established to assist the economically challenged within our community. This ministry has assisted hundreds and by God's grace will continue to do so. On August 13, 2002, he retired from South Bend Transpo. His life verse was Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to His purpose”.
He was born on August 12, 1937 to the union of Earl “Shorty” and Roberta Brown, both of whom preceded him in death. He leaves to cherish the many precious memories, the love of his life, Mother Dorothy; three children: Bishop John (Naomi) Brown, Jr., Minister Dorothea Jones, and Minister Timothy (Regina) Brown, all of South Bend; a brother, Herbert Brown, also of South Bend; extended family members: Fred (Anita) McFall of Strongsville, OH, Bishop Jesse (Linda) Oden of Paducah, KY, and Veronica (Mat) Nussbaum of Frederiksted, Virgin Island, 21 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Along with his parents, Earl and Roberta, he was preceded in death by brothers: Earl Brown, Lawrence Gordon, Robert Gordon, Frederick Gordon, and Edison Brown; two sisters, Josephine Thomas and Irma Jean Tates; as well as two sons, Terry Lee and Richard Anaias Brown.
He was deeply loved and will be truly missed. Because of the current conditions, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020