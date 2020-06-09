Bishop Simon Samuel Tabb
Feb. 14, 1930 - June 5, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - On June 5, 2020, Bishop Simon Samuel Tabb, 90, passed away in his residence to be with the Lord. Bishop Tabb was born on February 14, 1930 in Jackson, Mississippi. He was the fourth of 10 children to Simon Peter and Lenola McCoy Tabb. We acknowledge one adopted son.
In 1933 they moved to Jasper, Alabama. There, he was called to preach at an early age under the leadership of Pastor S.H. Netters. As a young child, after the death of his father, his mother and siblings settled in St. Louis, Missouri where he grew up. They joined Kennerly Temple Church of God in Christ where Dr. F.J. Hayden was Pastor. He became the young Minister's Leader at age 18 and from 19 to 21 years old he was appointed Jr. Pastor and Assistant Pastor. Bishop Tabb received his Doctor of Divinity from Tyler Seminary in Tyler, Texas.
In 1951, at an appreciation church service, he met the jewel of his life, Estella McCullough. Bishop and General Overseer Estella Tabb were blessed with three children. After moving to South Bend, IN, he became the Asst. Pastor of Wellington St. Chapel (COGIC) under the leadership of Supt R.O. Hatchett and was eventually given the leadership as Pastor. After becoming independent he then became Bishop of Grace Tabernacle Church organization in Mishawaka, IN. Bishop Tabb's desire for the organization was to “draw all cultures of mankind together, to worship as one without discrimination of race or gender- To serve and please God in the beauty of holiness.”
Bishop Tabb also received his formal education at Indiana University and Ivy Tech majoring in Accounting. He worked at Packaging Corporation for a few years, then went to the Torrington Corporation where he retired as a Sr. Manager in the HR dept.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Simon Peter and Lenola Tabb; his son, McCullough Samuel “Joey” Tabb; and his siblings: Henry C., Homer Lee, Andrew, David, Lenora, Sebastian, Moses and adopted brother, Lehman Turner.
Bishop Tabb leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 69 years, Estella; his sister, Mattie Lucille McGrew of Dallas, Texas; and his two children, Janice Tabb of South Bend, IN and Chrystal (Elder Wayne) Mack of South Bend, IN. He also leaves his three grandchildren, Shawyn'que (Don) Shankin, Estella Ganger, and Courtney Alexander Mack; his great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm and visitation at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Pentecostal Cathedral Church of God in Christ, 1025 W. Western Ave., South Bend, IN.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.