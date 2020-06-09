Bishop Simon Samuel Tabb
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bishop's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bishop Simon Samuel Tabb

Feb. 14, 1930 - June 5, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - On June 5, 2020, Bishop Simon Samuel Tabb, 90, passed away in his residence to be with the Lord. Bishop Tabb was born on February 14, 1930 in Jackson, Mississippi. He was the fourth of 10 children to Simon Peter and Lenola McCoy Tabb. We acknowledge one adopted son.

In 1933 they moved to Jasper, Alabama. There, he was called to preach at an early age under the leadership of Pastor S.H. Netters. As a young child, after the death of his father, his mother and siblings settled in St. Louis, Missouri where he grew up. They joined Kennerly Temple Church of God in Christ where Dr. F.J. Hayden was Pastor. He became the young Minister's Leader at age 18 and from 19 to 21 years old he was appointed Jr. Pastor and Assistant Pastor. Bishop Tabb received his Doctor of Divinity from Tyler Seminary in Tyler, Texas.

In 1951, at an appreciation church service, he met the jewel of his life, Estella McCullough. Bishop and General Overseer Estella Tabb were blessed with three children. After moving to South Bend, IN, he became the Asst. Pastor of Wellington St. Chapel (COGIC) under the leadership of Supt R.O. Hatchett and was eventually given the leadership as Pastor. After becoming independent he then became Bishop of Grace Tabernacle Church organization in Mishawaka, IN. Bishop Tabb's desire for the organization was to “draw all cultures of mankind together, to worship as one without discrimination of race or gender- To serve and please God in the beauty of holiness.”

Bishop Tabb also received his formal education at Indiana University and Ivy Tech majoring in Accounting. He worked at Packaging Corporation for a few years, then went to the Torrington Corporation where he retired as a Sr. Manager in the HR dept.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Simon Peter and Lenola Tabb; his son, McCullough Samuel “Joey” Tabb; and his siblings: Henry C., Homer Lee, Andrew, David, Lenora, Sebastian, Moses and adopted brother, Lehman Turner.

Bishop Tabb leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 69 years, Estella; his sister, Mattie Lucille McGrew of Dallas, Texas; and his two children, Janice Tabb of South Bend, IN and Chrystal (Elder Wayne) Mack of South Bend, IN. He also leaves his three grandchildren, Shawyn'que (Don) Shankin, Estella Ganger, and Courtney Alexander Mack; his great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm and visitation at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Pentecostal Cathedral Church of God in Christ, 1025 W. Western Ave., South Bend, IN.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send condolences: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Pentecostal Cathedral Church of God in Christ
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Pentecostal Cathedral Church of God in Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved