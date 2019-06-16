Blas Antonio Flores



Jan. 20, 1962 - June 13, 2019



BREMEN, IN - Blas Antonio Flores, 57, of Bremen, went to meet his Savior at 11:04 pm Thursday, June 13, 2019 in his home surrounded by family. Blas was born on January 20, 1962 in Punuare, Honduras. On July 7, 1984, he married Lisa Thornton. Blas is survived by his wife, Lisa; two children, Anna (Brent) Ganger of Elkhart and Nathaniel (Katie) Flores of Bremen; and four grandchildren, Max, Jack, Cash, and Adelyn. He is also survived by three sisters in Honduras. He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister. Visitation will be held from 3:00-8:00 pm, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Mishler Funeral Home, 203. St. Rd. 331, Bremen. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Community Gospel Church, 68893 St. Rd. 331, Bremen, with one hour of visitation prior. Pastor Jordan Muck will officiate. Burial will follow in Bremen Cemetery. In lieu flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary