Blayke Louise
Simmons
Nov. 19, 2019 - Dec. 2, 2019
NILES, MI - Blayke Louise Simmons, fourteen-day-old daughter of Casey & Joe Simmons of Niles, Michigan died at 6:10 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan of a cardiac defect which left broken hearts in all who were blessed to know her.
Her family is grateful for the heroic efforts of the best pediatric staffs in Niles, Kalamazoo, and Ann Arbor who extended Blayke's life day-by-day.
She was born on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Spectrum Lakeland Hospital in Niles to Joseph Allen and Casandra Lynn (Purdy) Simmons. Blayke's mother had felt her strong movements for several months, and those closest to her felt and watched that activity. She arrived with a kick, and was already squeezing fingers and hands. Her cute half-smile was certainly in recognition of her mother, although others suggested that it was recognition of a healthy digestive tract.
Blayke is survived by her parents, Joe and Casey; her two-year-old sister, Harper Simmons; grandparents, Elaine & Gary Simmons, and Mike & Jody Purdy, all of Niles; great-grandmother, Margaret “Peg” Cain of Niles; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family of Blayke Simmons will receive relatives and friends from Noon until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, 615 East Main Street in Niles, and will continue with committal services at the graveside in Silverbrook Cemetery with Pastor Darrel le Roux of Niles Westside Seventh-day Adventist Church officiating.
Contributions in memory of Blayke may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Ann Arbor, 1600 Washington Heights, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48104, https://rmhcannarbor.org/.
Online condolences may be left at www.halbritterwickens.com.
While Blayke's brief time face-to-face with the world is counted in hours and days, she will be remembered and cherished for years and years.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 5, 2019