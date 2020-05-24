Bobbie A. Dickey
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobbie A. Dickey

Feb. 22, 1934 - May 18, 2020

NILES, MI - Bobbie was born in Petoskey, MI and passed away on May 18, 2020 due to complications from respiratory distress. He was happily married for 60 years to Esther L. Dickey who preceded him in death in 2013. Two of their daughters also preceded them in death, Audrey D. Dickey and Lynn E. Dickey. Bobbie is survived by three children, Sheryl & Art Doerscher of Mancelona, MI, Mark & Camille Dickey of Chicago, IL, and Wendy & Denise Orosz of Niles, MI. Bobbie had 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grand children. He devoted his life to his family and faith. Bobbie will always be remembered as a kind and gentle man & always good for a funny quip. A Memorial Service will be held via Zoom on June 13, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. EST.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Memorial service
01:00 PM
held via Zoom
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved