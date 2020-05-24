Bobbie A. Dickey



Feb. 22, 1934 - May 18, 2020



NILES, MI - Bobbie was born in Petoskey, MI and passed away on May 18, 2020 due to complications from respiratory distress. He was happily married for 60 years to Esther L. Dickey who preceded him in death in 2013. Two of their daughters also preceded them in death, Audrey D. Dickey and Lynn E. Dickey. Bobbie is survived by three children, Sheryl & Art Doerscher of Mancelona, MI, Mark & Camille Dickey of Chicago, IL, and Wendy & Denise Orosz of Niles, MI. Bobbie had 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grand children. He devoted his life to his family and faith. Bobbie will always be remembered as a kind and gentle man & always good for a funny quip. A Memorial Service will be held via Zoom on June 13, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. EST.





