Bobbie A. (Bob) Milton



Oct. 28, 1938 - June 12, 2019



NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Bobbie A. (Bob) Milton, 80, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 12, at his home.



Bob was born on October 28, 1938 in Sebree, Kentucky to the late William Earl and Eskey (Myers) Milton.



Bob is survived by his daughters, Doreen (Jim) Benavente-Sickafoose of Fort Wayne, Debra Meek and Donna Danzy of South Bend; stepdaughters, Dawn Close of North Liberty and Lisa Maike of Cleveland, Ohio; grandchildren, Leah, Kara, Rosy, Jonathan, and Daniel; step-grandchildren, Lawrence, Ashlea, and Taylor, five great-grandchildren, and five step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Pearlene Johnson and Mary Jo Nicedemus; brothers, William and Daniel Milton; and son-in-law, John Meek.



He retired in 1995 from Preston Trucking Company as the Parts Department Manager. Bob enjoyed NASCAR, going to Florida in the winter, being with family and friends; he loved life.



Bob was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving in the U.S. Army.



He will be dearly missed by his loving family, numerous Veterans and friends he made during his life journey.



Visitation for Bob will be from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, June 17 at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at 23421 State Road 23/at West Ireland Road, South Bend. Funeral Services will take place at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 18 in the funeral home with Pastor Pam Paluszewski officiating. Burial will follow the services at Sumption Prairie Cemetery with Military Honors by the North Liberty American Legion Post 365 and North Liberty VFW Post 1954.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions made in Bob's name to the North Liberty American Legion Post 365, 308 S. Reed Street, North Liberty, IN 46554 or the North Liberty VFW Post 1954, 66995 Tamarack Road, North Liberty, IN 46554.



Published in South Bend Tribune on June 14, 2019