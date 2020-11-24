Bobbie G. Fuchs
March 1, 1925 - Nov. 21, 2020
LAKEVILLE, IN - Bobbie G. Fuchs, 95 years old, of Lakeville passed away at 3:25 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He and his wife Betty are together once again for eternity. Bob was born on March 1, 1925 in Lakeville to the late Charles E. and Anna O. (Barkley) Fuchs. He has remained a lifelong resident of Lakeville. On November 15, 1946 in Lakeville, Bob and Betty J. Frick were united in marriage. Betty preceded her husband in death on April 25, 2012 after 65 years of marriage.
Bob is survived by his three daughters, Jan A. Fuchs of Millersburg, OH, Nancy (David) Isenhour of Greenfield, IN, and Beth Ann (Jason) Good of Plymouth; nine grandchildren, Bill Fuchs, Steve (Courtney) Fuchs, Katie (Bob) Strang, Lauren (David) Mark, Matthew Strycker, Alison Isenhour, Sydney (Michael) Sliter, Jacob Good, and Michael Good; seven great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Ava, John David, Reagan, Sam, Joshua, and Haddie; sister-in-law, Polly Fuchs of Lakeville; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Marlene Pletcher of Middlebury.
Bob experienced the heartache of many loved ones who passed before him. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; daughter, Karen Strycker; son, Lanny Fuchs; daughter-in-law, Donna Fuchs; two sisters, Julia Wozny and Alice Grimes; and eight brothers, James, George, Johnny, Donald, Dep, Fritz, Ross, and Jack Fuchs.
Bob retired in 1982 after 30 years of employment with Bendix Corporation and also worked at Oliver's for seven years. He was also self-employed in farming. He was a great lover of the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and trapping as well as wood working projects in his workshop. Bob proudly served his country with the United States Navy during WWII. He was a family man and centered his life around the love for his family. There was nothing more special to him than his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He leaves behind a wonderful legacy. Special thanks to Bob's buddy, Tawana Robertson, for her kind and compassionate care over the last seven years.
Private services will take place at the Palmer Funeral Home in Lakeville, followed by final prayers and Military graveside services at Southlawn Cemetery. Pastor Wyatt Smith will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bobbie G. Fuchs may be donated to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, 921 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240; Lakeville Conservation Club, P.O. Box 275, Lakeville, IN 46536; or to The Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences can be offered to the Fuchs family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.