Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Foster Sr.


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Foster Sr. Obituary
Bobby Foster, Sr.

June 30, 1951 - Oct. 15, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - On Tuesday, October 15, 2019, Bobby Ray Foster Sr. recieved his angel wings from heaven. He's preceded in death by his son, Tristan Jerome Foster, his father and mother, Clyde Sr. and Lillie Foster; his brother, Clyde Foster Jr.; his sisters, Ruth Hankin and Irma Payne; his nephew, Lamar Foster; a special nephew, Joeseph Foster-Fennesse; and nieces, Amy Parker and Audrey Foster.

Bobby is survived by his children, Rachel Carpenter, Crystal Macon, Bobby Foster Jr., Tavona Foster, Shalonda Lloyd, Shautae llyod, and Victoria llyod. He's also survived by 17 grandchildren. He's also survived by his sisters, Mary Louise Foster, Hurtha Bethany, and Mildred Parker. He's also survived by a host of favorite nieces and nephews, and his brother in-law, Dewayne Hodges. And also survived by his first love and first wife, Jackie Foster, his second wife, Audrey Foster, and his third wife, Cynthia Coleman; very special nephews and nieces, James Hankin, Troy Lee, Andrew Lee, Shauntae Foster, Angie Hankin, and Terrance Foster; and his very special stepchildren, Elain Mayes, Sylvester Mayes, and Trimalle Mayes.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage for full obituary: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alford's Mortuary
Download Now