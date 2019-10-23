|
|
Bobby Foster, Sr.
June 30, 1951 - Oct. 15, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - On Tuesday, October 15, 2019, Bobby Ray Foster Sr. recieved his angel wings from heaven. He's preceded in death by his son, Tristan Jerome Foster, his father and mother, Clyde Sr. and Lillie Foster; his brother, Clyde Foster Jr.; his sisters, Ruth Hankin and Irma Payne; his nephew, Lamar Foster; a special nephew, Joeseph Foster-Fennesse; and nieces, Amy Parker and Audrey Foster.
Bobby is survived by his children, Rachel Carpenter, Crystal Macon, Bobby Foster Jr., Tavona Foster, Shalonda Lloyd, Shautae llyod, and Victoria llyod. He's also survived by 17 grandchildren. He's also survived by his sisters, Mary Louise Foster, Hurtha Bethany, and Mildred Parker. He's also survived by a host of favorite nieces and nephews, and his brother in-law, Dewayne Hodges. And also survived by his first love and first wife, Jackie Foster, his second wife, Audrey Foster, and his third wife, Cynthia Coleman; very special nephews and nieces, James Hankin, Troy Lee, Andrew Lee, Shauntae Foster, Angie Hankin, and Terrance Foster; and his very special stepchildren, Elain Mayes, Sylvester Mayes, and Trimalle Mayes.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019