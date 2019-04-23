Bobby Ray Fisher Sr.



Oct. 5, 1948 - April 20, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Bobby Ray Fisher Sr., 70, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Creekside Village.



Bobby was born on October 5, 1948 in Chelyan, Kanawha County, WV to Calvin Coolidge and Henrietta Lee (Hensley) Fisher. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Michelle Rae; sister, Phyllis (Jerry Jackson), twin sister, Frances (Tommy); brother, Calvin; and great grandchild, Mackenzie.



On July 12, 1995 he married Kandy McLemore. She survives along with sons, John (Ryan Anne) Fisher and Bobby Fisher Jr.; stepson, Brandon Weaver; brother, John (Karen) Fisher; six grandchildren, Toby, Tyler, Tesia, Jake, Jordan, and Aaron; two great-grandchildren, Mason and Bentley; and sister-in-law, Penny Fisher. Also surviving are multiple nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.



Bobby was a Notre Dame football fan, loved to golf, and was a “people person”. He and his brothers were not only brothers, they were best friends. Bobby and his brothers went through life together, joining the Armed Forces proudly serving during Vietnam and following each other through work places, all working and retiring from AM General together.



As per Bobby's wishes there will be no visitation. Services will be at a later date. Hahn Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.



