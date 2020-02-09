Home

Bojana Milovich Obituary
Jan. 14, 1924 - Feb. 8, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Bojana “Bea” Milovich, 96, passed away at 7:25am Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Golden Living Center.

Bojana was born on January 14, 1924 in Detroit, Michigan to Daniel and Smilja (Kerkas) Bozickovich. Daughter to two, sister to others, wife to one, mother to none. She leaves to mourn her passing her great, best & caring friend of over 50 years, Rita Marnocha, and her great dog, Natasha. In her lifetime, Bojana had 4 dogs and without them, life would have been very lonely.

Funeral services will be celebrated at 11:00am Monday, February 10, 2020 in Sts. Peter & Paul Serbian Orthodox Church. Burial will follow in Southlawn Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10:00am until services Monday in the church. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pet Refuge, the Humane Society, South Bend Animal Control, or the . To leave an online condolence visit our website, www.zahoran.com, or our Facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020
