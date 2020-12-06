Bonnie J. Klute
June 9, 1938 - Dec. 1, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Bonnie J. Klute, 82, of South Bend, IN, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Hearth at Juday Creek in Granger, IN. She was born on June 9, 1938 in LaPorte, IN, to the late Lawrence and Bernice (Huffman) Graves. On November 23, 1963, Bonnie married Jack Klute, who preceded her in death on December 23, 1999.
Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Andrea Loutzenhiser of Mishawaka, IN; son, Michael (Amy) Klute of South Bend, IN; and six grandchildren, Ashley Loutzenhiser, Tyler Loutzenhiser, Nicholas Loutzenhiser, Jack Klute, Cooper Klute, and Maggie Klute.
Bonnie enjoyed gardening, especially flowers, bird watching, and spending time with her family. She loved hosting holidays at her home.
A private family service will be held. Bonnie will be laid to rest next to her husband Jack at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Three Oaks, MI. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
