Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
269-683-1155
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Mission Hills Memorial Chapel
61453 M-51 N
Niles, MI
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Mission Hills Memorial Chapel
61453 M-51 N
Niles, MI
View Map
Bonnie Jacobs


May 26, 1936 - May 25, 2019

NILES, MI - Bonnie E. “Gaideski” Jacobs, 82, of, Niles, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN.

Bonnie was born on May 26, 1936, in Dowagiac, Michigan to the late Phillip and Wilma (Fisher) Gaideski.

She graduated in 1954 from Dowagiac Central High School. After graduation, she married Edwin Jacobs on September 25, 1954. She retired from Cass County Medical Care Facility, where she was an Administrative Assistant for more than twenty years. After retirement, Bonnie enjoyed traveling with her husband and seeing much of the United States. She also enjoyed playing cards, going fishing, spending time outdoors, gardening and yard work. Her favorite times were spent with family, always making sure they were taken care of. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Edwin; son Ronald E. Jacobs; and a brother, Edward Gaideski.

Bonnie is survived by her two daughters, Julie Jacobs of Niles, MI and Becky L. (Randy) Fisette of Edwardsburg; brothers, Joseph (Elsie) Gaideski of Florida and Terry (Karen) Gaideski of Missouri; four grandchildren, Rhonda (Steve) Longley, Michael Fisette, Eric (Jennifer) Fisette, and Erin (Tony) Seger, three great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Mission Hills Memorial Chapel located at 61453 M-51 N in Niles at 1:00 p.m. A time of visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bonnie's memory to the .

Photos, condolences, and memories of Bonnie may be left for her family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 28, 2019
