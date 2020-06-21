Bonnie Jean Henry
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Jean Henry

Sept. 14, 1948 - June 18, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Bonnie Jean Henry, 71, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Hospice House in South Bend. She was born on Sept. 14, 1948, to Stanford and Betty (Wickzer) Irish. She was preceded in death by her parents.

On Sept. 26, 1966 she married Thomas Henry. Surviving is her husband, Thomas, and brother, Albert Irish of Mishawaka. A Memorial service will be at a later date at Timberland Bible Church.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved