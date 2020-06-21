Bonnie Jean Henry
Sept. 14, 1948 - June 18, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Bonnie Jean Henry, 71, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Hospice House in South Bend. She was born on Sept. 14, 1948, to Stanford and Betty (Wickzer) Irish. She was preceded in death by her parents.
On Sept. 26, 1966 she married Thomas Henry. Surviving is her husband, Thomas, and brother, Albert Irish of Mishawaka. A Memorial service will be at a later date at Timberland Bible Church.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Sept. 14, 1948 - June 18, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Bonnie Jean Henry, 71, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Hospice House in South Bend. She was born on Sept. 14, 1948, to Stanford and Betty (Wickzer) Irish. She was preceded in death by her parents.
On Sept. 26, 1966 she married Thomas Henry. Surviving is her husband, Thomas, and brother, Albert Irish of Mishawaka. A Memorial service will be at a later date at Timberland Bible Church.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.