Bonnie Jean (Nutt) Pollitt

Bonnie Jean (Nutt) Pollitt Obituary
Bonnie Jean (Nutt) Pollitt

April 14, 1934 - Dec. 17, 2019

BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI - Bonnie Jean (Nutt) Pollitt, 85, passed to her rest at home Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Born April 14, 1934 in Kadoka, South Dakota, she was the eldest daughter of Bonnie “Ben” and Arthelda “Toddy” (Howey) Nutt. On August 8, 1965, Bonnie married Gordon Wayne Pollitt in the Seminary Chapel at Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan. Bonnie is survived by her children, Kevin Wayne, Shannon Marie, and Brendan Ray Pollitt, all of Berrien Springs, Michian; and her brothers, Quenton Elroy of Thompsonville, Illinois, Bruce Elbert of Hinsdale, Illinois, and Robert Eldon “Bob” of Sawyer, Michigan, as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Gordon (December 17, 2002); her sister, Arthelda Montana “Tana”; and brother, Charles Oliver “Chuck”, all residents of Berrien Springs, and an infant sibling. A Memorial service will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020, in the Youth Chapel of Pioneer Memorial Church, Berrien Springs, at 3 pm.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 4, 2020
