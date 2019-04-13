Bonnie Kay Strycker



May 3, 1947 - April 10, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Bonnie Kay Strycker, 71, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in her home.



Bonnie was born May 3, 1947 in South Bend to the late Howard and Leolia (Augustine) Strycker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Grimason, on October 26, 1994.



Left to cherish Bonnie's memory are her daughters, Theresa (Paco de la Rosa) Grimason, Margaret Grimason, and Maureen Grimason; sisters, Virginia (Dennis) Hixenbaugh, Rosemary (John) Hess, and Laura (Robert) Overholser; brothers, William (Valerie) Strycker, Daniel Strycker, Larry Strycker, and Michael (Sonya) Strycker; and many dear nieces and nephews.



Bonnie worked for the Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County for 40 years until retiring as the Executive Director in 2015. Under her leadership the nonprofit flourished. She was inducted into the South Bend Hall of Fame in 2009 for her dedication to this vital work. She was a member of the Continuum of Care for the Homeless of St. Joseph County and testified before the U.S. Senate in support of the Runaway and Homeless Youth Act. Bonnie was very involved in politics and activism, and was present for the March on Washington in 1963, where she heard Martin Luther King Jr. deliver his “I Have a Dream” speech. She was a member of the South Bend Rotary Club, Work One Youth Council, and a lifelong parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Lakeville where she taught CCD classes for 10 years, was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society, and sang in the choir. Bonnie was also involved with the United Way of St. Joseph County, served as the Region V representative to the National Network for Youth, served on the board for the Indiana Youth Services Association, and was the former President of the IYSA board of directors. A graduate of Purdue University in 1969, she remained an avid Boilermaker fan for life. She loved taking walks with her family, being outdoors, and reading. Always an adventurer, in her youth she rode horses, and later conquered her fears and became a world traveler. Her warmth and generosity drew family, friends, and stray animals to her home in Greene Township that she loved so much. Bonnie's humor, empathy, and ability to form genuine connections with all she met will continue to be an inspiration for everyone lucky enough to have known her.



Visitation for Bonnie will be held 2:00PM to 8:00PM Sunday, April 14, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 2:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00AM Monday, April 15, 2019 in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church (Lakeville), 63568 US31, South Bend, IN 46614. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the family or Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County, 2222 Lincolnway West, South Bend, IN 46628.



Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary