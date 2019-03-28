Home

Stout & Son Funeral Home
200 E Main St
Russiaville, IN 46979
(765) 883-5122
Bonnie Lou Klusczinski

Bonnie Lou Klusczinski Obituary
Bonnie Lou

Klusczinski

Oct. 24, 1926 - March 25, 2019

KOKOMO, IN - Bonnie Lou Klusczinski, 92, was born Oct. 24, 1926, in St. Joseph, MI to Murton and Olive E. Shire. She attended Central High School in South Bend.

Survivors include children, Sylvester Klusczinski, Judy Poole, Gary Klusczinski, & Kathy White, 5 grand- & five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Robert Benson, Barbara Walker, and Mary Sue Shire.

Services 2pm Friday at Riverview Cemetery, South Bend. Condolences online at www.stoutandson.com. Stout & Son Funeral Home, Russiaville
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019
