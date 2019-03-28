|
Bonnie Lou
Klusczinski
Oct. 24, 1926 - March 25, 2019
KOKOMO, IN - Bonnie Lou Klusczinski, 92, was born Oct. 24, 1926, in St. Joseph, MI to Murton and Olive E. Shire. She attended Central High School in South Bend.
Survivors include children, Sylvester Klusczinski, Judy Poole, Gary Klusczinski, & Kathy White, 5 grand- & five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Robert Benson, Barbara Walker, and Mary Sue Shire.
Services 2pm Friday at Riverview Cemetery, South Bend. Condolences online at www.stoutandson.com. Stout & Son Funeral Home, Russiaville
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019