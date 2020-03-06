|
|
Bonnie M. Sullivan
March 19, 1932 - March 5, 2020
NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Bonnie M. Sullivan, 87, of North Liberty, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Center for Hospice Care of South Bend. Bonnie was born March 19, 1932 in Sharpsville, Indiana, to the late Manford L. and Helen Juanita (Dunlap) Bouse. She was the youngest of four children. On July 31, 1954 in Walkerton, Bonnie married Ralph D. Sullivan; he preceded her in death on July 18, 1983. She cherished his memory for the remainder of her life.
Two of her favorite positions were with Potato Creek State Park and as a teacher for Head Start for 13 years.
Bonnie was very active in the First Presbyterian Church in Walkerton. She was the Superintendent of Sunday School and helped with the Mission Thrift Shop for many years. She also was a long-time volunteer for the Walkerton Food Pantry and a long-time member of the Walkerton Professional Business Women and the Eastern Star. Bonnie enjoyed a life of service to God and to others.
Surviving are her two daughters, Deborah (Gerry) Brown of North Liberty and Denise (Gary) Brooks of Walkerton; and four grandchildren, Jameson M. and Kirsten E. Brown, Tyler W. and Tanner L. Brooks. Also surviving are her two brothers, William “Bill” (Juanita “Pete”) Bouse of Walkerton and Marvin L. Bouse of Plainfield. Her family was very important to her.
Bonnie enjoyed music her entire life and was a talented singer. She enjoyed baking pies and sharing these with family and friends. She greatly enjoyed playing cards with all of her good friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a sister, Betty J. Winkley.
Visitation will be from 9:30-11:30 AM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the North Liberty Church of Christ, 65225 IN-23, North Liberty, Indiana 46554. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:30 AM at the church with Pastor Tim Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Walkerton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, 512 Georgia Street, Walkerton, Indiana 46574. Palmer Funeral Home - North Liberty Chapel, 202 North Main Street, North Liberty, Indiana 46554, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 6, 2020