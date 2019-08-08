|
|
Bonnie Moore
June 17, 1941 - August 5, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Bonnie Jean Moore, 78, passed away August 5, 2019 at the Elkhart Hospice House. She was born June 17, 1941 in Bremen, IN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn Clingaman & Jene (Seiber) Ferguson.
Surviving is a daughter, Dawn (Jeffrey) Name; two grandchildren, Ashley Ireland and Jeffrey Name; and one great-granddaughter, Leah. Also surviving is a sister, Joy (Frank) Knight; and four nieces and nephews, Kerri (Dave) Johnson, Steven (Kate) Nixon) Jennifer (David) Ly, and Arielle (Josh) Jones.
Bonnie was a RN at Memorial Hospital in South Bend and at Liberty Mutual for several years. In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading, and animals. She was also a member of the New Day Singers, Bethel Community Choir, and even performed at Carnegie Hall. Bonnie was celebrating sobriety for over 30 years.
The family will be celebrating her life with a luncheon Friday, August 9, 2019 at 12 Noon at Camp Wildwood, 23040 Phillips St., Edwardsburg, MI, followed by a lantern releasing ceremony at dusk.
In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to Elkhart Hospice House.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 8, 2019