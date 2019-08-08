Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
2100 W. Franklin Street
Elkhart, IN 46516
574-389-8828
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Moore Obituary
Bonnie Moore

June 17, 1941 - August 5, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Bonnie Jean Moore, 78, passed away August 5, 2019 at the Elkhart Hospice House. She was born June 17, 1941 in Bremen, IN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn Clingaman & Jene (Seiber) Ferguson.

Surviving is a daughter, Dawn (Jeffrey) Name; two grandchildren, Ashley Ireland and Jeffrey Name; and one great-granddaughter, Leah. Also surviving is a sister, Joy (Frank) Knight; and four nieces and nephews, Kerri (Dave) Johnson, Steven (Kate) Nixon) Jennifer (David) Ly, and Arielle (Josh) Jones.

Bonnie was a RN at Memorial Hospital in South Bend and at Liberty Mutual for several years. In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading, and animals. She was also a member of the New Day Singers, Bethel Community Choir, and even performed at Carnegie Hall. Bonnie was celebrating sobriety for over 30 years.

The family will be celebrating her life with a luncheon Friday, August 9, 2019 at 12 Noon at Camp Wildwood, 23040 Phillips St., Edwardsburg, MI, followed by a lantern releasing ceremony at dusk.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to Elkhart Hospice House.

Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
Download Now