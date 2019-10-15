|
|
Bonnie Morehouse
Feb. 8, 1941 - Sept. 15, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Bonnie J. Morehouse, 78, passed away September 15, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Bonnie was born February 8, 1941 in LaPorte, Indiana to the late Noel and Lillian (Cowgill) Williams. She was a lifelong resident of the area and worked for 28 years at St. Joseph Medical Center before moving to South Carolina to be with her son.
Along with her son Rob (Linda) Morehouse of Carolina Shores, North Carolina, she is survived by six grandchildren, multiple great-grandchildren, and her sister-in-law, Judy Caddy of South Bend.
A gathering of friends for Bonnie will be held 11:00 am - 1:00 pm Friday, October 18, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615. Inurnment at Greenwood Cemetery, 153 Tilden Ave., Michigan City, IN 46360 will follow at 2:00 pm CST..
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019