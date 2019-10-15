Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
Inurnment
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
153 Tilden Ave
Michigan City, IN
Bonnie Morehouse


1941 - 2019
Bonnie Morehouse Obituary
Bonnie Morehouse

Feb. 8, 1941 - Sept. 15, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Bonnie J. Morehouse, 78, passed away September 15, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Bonnie was born February 8, 1941 in LaPorte, Indiana to the late Noel and Lillian (Cowgill) Williams. She was a lifelong resident of the area and worked for 28 years at St. Joseph Medical Center before moving to South Carolina to be with her son.

Along with her son Rob (Linda) Morehouse of Carolina Shores, North Carolina, she is survived by six grandchildren, multiple great-grandchildren, and her sister-in-law, Judy Caddy of South Bend.

A gathering of friends for Bonnie will be held 11:00 am - 1:00 pm Friday, October 18, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615. Inurnment at Greenwood Cemetery, 153 Tilden Ave., Michigan City, IN 46360 will follow at 2:00 pm CST..
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019
