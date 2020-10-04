Bonnie Sima
May 14, 1953 - Sept. 30, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Bonnie M. Sima of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 7:44am Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka, Indiana after a brief illness.
She was born in South Bend on May 14, 1953 to Madeline (Damrow) and Robert G. Scroggs who preceded her in death. Her cherished sister, Cynthia Gean Scroggs Tanner, also preceded her in death. Bonnie is survived by her husband of over 33 years, Joseph C. Sima; brothers, Douglas (Jan Velting) Scroggs of South Bend, Donald Scroggs of Portland, Tennessee, and John Scroggs of South Bend, and many loving nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her dear cousin, Merrisue Binney and her dear friend of over 49 years, Cynthia Chraplivey. They and many other relatives and friends are all left to cherish their loving memories of Bonnie. The touchstones of Bonnie's loving heart were her pet dogs, Toby and Poppy, and all the other pets she had rescued. The love and kindness she had for her pets extended to all the people she encountered. She will be greatly missed by all.
Bonnie was a member of the South Bend First Seventh Day Adventist Church at Altgeld where she learned to love and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ, and His promises, until her death. She graduated from the Junior Academy in South Bend and from Indiana Academy in Cicero, Indiana. In 2018, Bonnie retired from Heartland Environmental Associates Inc. where she worked for over 25 years as the Office Manager.
In honor of Bonnie's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Cremation will take place and interment will be at Southlawn Cemetery with arrangements entrusted to Palmer Funeral Home-Riverpark, South Bend.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Bonnie Sima to Pet Refuge, Inc., 4626 S. Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.