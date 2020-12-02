1/1
Bonnie Sue Goad
1932 - 2020
Bonnie Sue Goad

May 11, 1932 - Nov. 30, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Sue Goad, 88, residing in South Bend, passed away peacefully at 5:44 am Monday, November 30, 2020 in Wellbrooke of South Bend. She was born May 11, 1932 in Gibson County, TN to the late Alton B. and Vena (Cherry) Walker.

On May 28, 1950 in Newbern, TN, Sue married Leland E. Goad, who preceded her in death on April 28, 1999. She was also preceded by her brother, Raymond Walker; brother-in-law, Layne Wallock; and one grandson, Derek Owsley.

Sue is survived by three daughters, Janice (Mark) Choinacky, Susan (Felix) Owsley, and Joi Goad Wiles, all of South Bend; one son, Daron (Evelyn) Goad, also of South Bend; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Cherry Wallock of Montgomery, AL.

Sue was a long-time member of Church of Christ.

Due to current COVID restrictions, private funeral services will be held at the Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, with burial following at Southlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be donated to Northern Indiana Food Bank, 702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601.

Online condolences can be left for the Goad family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
