|
|
Bonnie Swan
April 25, 1931 - Feb. 5, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Bonnie Jean Swan, 88, residing in Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Bonnie was born April 25, 1931 in South Bend, Indiana to the late James L. and Belle (Jernstron) Fortin, and has been a lifelong resident of this area.
Bonnie worked as a bookkeeper for G.L. Perry dime store before retiring in 1999. She was a member of Sigma Phi Gamma and attended Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Granger.
On August 6, 1949 in South Bend, she was united in marriage to William O. Swan, who preceded her in death on January 4, 2005. Bonnie is survived by her daughter-in-law, Tina Swan; two sons, William M. (Lynda) Swan and David Swan; eight grandchildren, Thomas Swan, Nicholas Swan, Chad (Maggie) McPhearson, Ashley McPhearson, Angelique McPhearson, Cody McPhearson, Christopher (Cindy) Curtis, and Chantal Casto; and twelve great-grandchildren, Aidan, Layla, Damien, Imogen, Cameron, Harper, Sawyer, Laci, Liam, Aaron, Siara, and Courtney. Along with her parents and husband, Bonnie was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Johanna Swan; son, Greg Swan; granddaughter, Cynthia Marie Swan; and sister, Annabelle Whiteman.
Per the family's wishes, no public services will be held. Memorial contributions for Bonnie may be given to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 51521 Elm Rd., Granger, IN 46530 or to Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614.
Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615 is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences for Bonnie may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020