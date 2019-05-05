Brad Barnette



April 17, 1956 - April 29, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Brad Lee Barnette, 63, of Mishawaka, passed away peacefully Monday, April 29, 2019 at 3:00 pm.



Brad was born April 17, 1956 in Mishawaka, to James and Bonnie (Robinson) Barnette, both deceased. Brad met his soulmate, Paula Jean Kuhn, at MHS on September 23, 1972. They were inseparable from that day on. The young couple moved to Hayward, CA in 1976 where Brad was the owner of two businesses: A Better Oil Service and Excess Exchange. Brad and Paula were married on August 30, 1980. After the family returned to Mishawaka in 1993, Brad became a well-known local bartender/cook at Ski's Place, Northside Tavern, and Murphy's Backyard Pub.



Brad was loved for his colorful personality, comedic sense of humor, and his way of uplifting everyone's spirits. He was a lover of music and dancing. He enjoyed golf carting, engineering projects, and taught himself to design and code his own internet media center. He was a member of VFW Post 360 Auxiliary and past vice president of the Men's Auxiliary.



Brad is survived by his wife, Paula (Kuhn) Barnette; daughter, Shandra Leigh (Langley) Martinez; three grandchildren, Joseph Rileigh, Langley Aaron, and Gabriella Coca; three sisters, Brenda (Chris) Leniski, Beth Ann Barnette, and Barbara (Rich) Gilmartin; his brother, Bruce (Teri) Barnette; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as his beloved pet, “Buddy”.



A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date, where his many friends can get together to share their memories.



Memorials are suggested to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.



Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.



An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary