Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
(574) 546-2861
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
View Map
Bradley D. Solmos


1968 - 2020
Bradley D. Solmos Obituary
Bradley D. Solmos

Aug. 17, 1968 - Jan. 4, 2020

BREMEN, IN - Bradley Dean Solmos, 51, of Bremen, passed away at 1:35 am, Saturday, January 4, 2020 after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. Brad was born on August 17, 1968 in LaPorte, IN. On September 15, 1990, he married Wendy Foreman. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Wendy and their children, Taylor Solmos of Wyatt and Madison Solmos of Bremen. Also surviving are siblings, Kevin Solmos of Elkhart, Kristi (Troy) Price of Wyatt, and Timothy Solmos of Wisconsin. He is preceded in death by his mother, Barb. Brad graduated from John Glenn High School and worked for Mike's Custom Painting in Bremen for over 30 years. He was a hard worker and enjoyed being involved with his children's sporting events, even helping as a coach. He was a big fan of motorsports. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend who will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 pm, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in the funeral home with one hour of visitation prior. Pastor Tim Davis will officiate. Burial to follow in Bremen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020
