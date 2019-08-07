|
Bradley Eldridge
May 19, 1956 - August 5, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Bradley C. Eldridge, 63, of Mishawaka, died 11:51 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at his home. He was born May 19, 1956 to Charles & Marlene (Juday) Eldridge.
Surviving are his children, Erin (Scott) Hipsher of Mishawaka and Neil Eldridge of Mishawaka; mother, Marlene Eldridge of Goshen; mother of Erin & Neil, Pam Eldridge of Mishawaka; sister, Rebecca (William) Allen of Medina, Ohio; and brother, Mark (Xiumin) Eldridge of Goshen.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Eldridge.
Bradley was a graduate of Goshen High School and IU Bloomington. He worked as a press operator at MAP (Molded Acoustical Products), Granger. Bradley was an avid reader and loved Stephen King. He enjoyed watching football, college basketball, golfing, Star Trek, and law enforcement shows.
A Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen. Burial will be at Violett Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to Faith Mission of Elkhart.
