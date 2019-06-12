Bradley Francis Allsop



Oct. 31, 1971 - June 9, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Bradley Francis Allsop, 47, of South Bend, Indiana passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Bradley was born on October 31, 1971 in South Bend, Indiana to Francis Leroy and Janice (Howard) Allsop. He loved growing up in the country and eventually turned the pole barn into the famous "Shed" where many basketball games and parties were held. He had been employed with TruGreen for six years. On May 6, 2014, in South Bend, he married Natashia J. Hume, who survives and loved him dearly. He is also survived by his daughter, Maia; his son, Quinn; his mother and stepfather, Janice and Douglas Daugherty; and two sisters, Kim Allsop and Christine (Andrew) Mihail both of South Bend, Indiana. Brad was preceded in death by his father, Francis Leroy Allsop. Private services will be held followed by burial in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park where he will be laid to rest next to his father. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Brad was a 1990 graduate of John Adams High School and later attended Holy Cross College. Brad was a huge Notre Dame football fan. Even though he was the youngest sibling, after the death of his father he was always very protective and loyal to his sisters and mother. He will be missed dearly by many, many friends, his wife, his children, & his entire family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, Inc., 922 E Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617. Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.