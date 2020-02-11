Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
United Presbyterian Church
209 E. State St
Cassopolis,, IN
Brenda Gillespie Lohroff


1941 - 2020
Brenda Gillespie Lohroff Obituary
Brenda Gillespie Lohroff

Feb. 19, 1941 - Jan. 10, 2020

CASSOPOLIS, MI - Brenda was born in South Bend, IN to the late Glen Agnue Gillespie and Betty Ann Beckwith. She was also preceded in death by three of her children, Rick Hutchison, Dawn Morris, and Jeffery Morris.

She was a graduate of Central High School, South Bend, IN.

Brenda is survived by her daughter, Lisa Herthoge, brother, Gary Gillespie, and sisters, Dixie Teague and Kelly Gillespie. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Dustin McCuddy, Brian (BJ) Herthoge, and Jessica Herthoge; and three great-grandchildren, Jayce McCuddy, Avaya Herthoge, and King Michael Moore.

She was a colorful gal, loved by all. She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

There will be a Memorial service at the United Presbyterian Church, 209 E. State St., Cassopolis, MI, at 2:00 p.m. on February 16.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 11, 2020
