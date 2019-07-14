Home

Brenda K. Tedder

Brenda K. Tedder

June 30, 1947 - July 7, 2019

NILES, MI - Brenda K. Tedder, 72, of Niles, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville. Her family is grateful to the staff at Hanson Hospice Center for their compassionate care.

Brenda was born on June 30, 1947 in South Bend, IN to the late Alonzo and Mabel (Arnett) Mann.

On November 15, 1969 Brenda married Thomas J. Tedder, who sadly passed away last year. Brenda is also preceded in death by her parents; her infant daughter, Lonna Denise Jansen; twin sister, Glenda Holcomb; her nephew, Lou Holcomb; and niece, Larane Holcomb.

She is survived by her children, Lonna (Harley Moore) Tedder of South Bend, IN and Lori (Mike) Lutin of North Liberty, IN, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Rita Hoffner of Winnipeg, Canada and Paula Traver of South Bend.

Brenda was a homemaker who loved her family. She also enjoyed shopping; Dollar Tree was her favorite place to shop. She was a collector of Native American artifacts. Brenda always loved having her hair and nails done. She also had a fondness for dogs and enjoyed nature, especially flowers.

In keeping with Brenda's wishes, cremation has taken place.

Contributions in memory of Brenda may be made to Hanson Hospice Center, 4382 Cleveland Avenue, Stevensville, Michigan 49127.

Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences, stories, and photos may be shared with the family at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 14, 2019
