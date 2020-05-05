Brenda S. Ruth
March 5, 1950 - May 3, 2020
BUCHANAN, MI - Brenda S. (Marsh) Ruth, 70, of Buchanan passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, May 3 at the home of her daughter, Sandy Tobler, in Buchanan, MI, where she had been under the care of Caring Circle-Hospice at Home.
Brenda was born on March 5, 1950, in Niles, MI to the late Donald and Mary Ellen (Jenkins) Marsh. She was baptized with her daughter Sandy on April 2, 2020. Brenda cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Brenda married her beloved husband, William L. Ruth on September 24, 1966; he preceded her in death on October 25, 2010. Their 44 years of marriage leaves behind 4 children, Richard (Amy Lake) Ruth of Buchanan, MI, Sandy (Matthew) Tobler of Buchanan, MI, Tony (Pamela Freeman) Ruth of Woodstock, GA, and Roger (Christy Cornelius) Ruth of Buchanan, MI. Brenda loved being a Grandma to her 9 grandchildren: Libby Ruth, Alex Tobler, Anna Tobler, Emily Ruth, Jake Ruth, Edgar DelGado Ruth, Justin Ruth, Andrew Ruth, and Jack Ruth.
Brenda cherished all of her grandchildren; they filled a space in her heart that she never knew was empty. However, nothing compares to the very special bond she had with Andrew; he made her world a little kinder, a little softer, and a little warmer. Andrew was definitely a gift from above for her. A quote to Andrew from Grandma: “I love you not only for who you are, but for what I am when I am with you...keep being you!”
Brenda is survived by her siblings, Donald Marsh of St. Joseph, MI, Bob (Sue) Marsh of Byron Center, MI, and Linda (Tim) Bybee of McConnells, SC. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Dale Marsh & Bruce Marsh; and her sisters-in-law, Kathy Marsh (Bruce) and Charlene Marsh (Donald).
The family would like to recognize the exceptional end-of-life care provided by Caring Circle-Hospice Care. We also want to thank friends and family for their unconditional support. Memorial contributions can be made in Brenda's honor to Caring Circle, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085 or online at www.caring-circle.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan. To leave your condolences and memories please go to www.swemchapel.com.
A graveside celebration will take place at 1 pm on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan where Brenda and her late husband William will be laid to rest together. Please arrive to the cemetery at 12:45; we will project the sound using a speaker system. In respect for social distancing and the family, we ask that the public remain in their cars at the graveside service.
March 5, 1950 - May 3, 2020
BUCHANAN, MI - Brenda S. (Marsh) Ruth, 70, of Buchanan passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, May 3 at the home of her daughter, Sandy Tobler, in Buchanan, MI, where she had been under the care of Caring Circle-Hospice at Home.
Brenda was born on March 5, 1950, in Niles, MI to the late Donald and Mary Ellen (Jenkins) Marsh. She was baptized with her daughter Sandy on April 2, 2020. Brenda cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Brenda married her beloved husband, William L. Ruth on September 24, 1966; he preceded her in death on October 25, 2010. Their 44 years of marriage leaves behind 4 children, Richard (Amy Lake) Ruth of Buchanan, MI, Sandy (Matthew) Tobler of Buchanan, MI, Tony (Pamela Freeman) Ruth of Woodstock, GA, and Roger (Christy Cornelius) Ruth of Buchanan, MI. Brenda loved being a Grandma to her 9 grandchildren: Libby Ruth, Alex Tobler, Anna Tobler, Emily Ruth, Jake Ruth, Edgar DelGado Ruth, Justin Ruth, Andrew Ruth, and Jack Ruth.
Brenda cherished all of her grandchildren; they filled a space in her heart that she never knew was empty. However, nothing compares to the very special bond she had with Andrew; he made her world a little kinder, a little softer, and a little warmer. Andrew was definitely a gift from above for her. A quote to Andrew from Grandma: “I love you not only for who you are, but for what I am when I am with you...keep being you!”
Brenda is survived by her siblings, Donald Marsh of St. Joseph, MI, Bob (Sue) Marsh of Byron Center, MI, and Linda (Tim) Bybee of McConnells, SC. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Dale Marsh & Bruce Marsh; and her sisters-in-law, Kathy Marsh (Bruce) and Charlene Marsh (Donald).
The family would like to recognize the exceptional end-of-life care provided by Caring Circle-Hospice Care. We also want to thank friends and family for their unconditional support. Memorial contributions can be made in Brenda's honor to Caring Circle, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085 or online at www.caring-circle.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan. To leave your condolences and memories please go to www.swemchapel.com.
A graveside celebration will take place at 1 pm on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan where Brenda and her late husband William will be laid to rest together. Please arrive to the cemetery at 12:45; we will project the sound using a speaker system. In respect for social distancing and the family, we ask that the public remain in their cars at the graveside service.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 5, 2020.