Brent W. Coursen
March 30, 1976 - July 30, 2020
LAKEVILLE, IN - Brent Coursen, 44, took the next step of his faith in Jesus Christ and entered into His presence on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Brent was born on March 30, 1976 to Richard and Carolyn Coursen in Watertown, WI. He married Danielle Cowan on March 27, 1999 in Goldsboro, NC. Brent is survived by his family at home including his wife, Danielle, and his three children, Bryce, Brooke, and Blaire. He is also survived by his parents, Richard and Carolyn Coursen of Sedro-Wolley, WA, sister, Melissa (Jeremy) Frazor of Greenville, SC, and brother, Bruce (Jessica) Coursen of Edgerton, WI. He is further survived by an extended family of many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law who are raising 21 nieces and nephews.
Brent grew up in a pastor's home in suburban Detroit, MI. It was during these formative years that he realized his lack of ability to expect to enter Heaven upon his last day on Earth. As a boy, Brent asked the Lord Jesus Christ to forgive him for his sin and to become his Lord and Savior. Brent graduated from Springfield Christian High School in 1994.
Sensing the Lord's leading upon his life, Brent entered Maranatha Baptist Bible College (now Maranatha Baptist University) in the fall of 1994. His college years allowed him to forge many life-long friendships among his fellow students. Brent proved himself to be a friend indeed to all whom he met. He was a good listener and empathized with the needs of his friends. He developed into a man who also realized his own need of the support and sharpening by those same friends and by his mentors. Those God-given traits allowed him to become an effective counselor among his peers and especially to teens.
After his graduation from Maranatha in 1998 and his marriage to Danielle, this young couple began several years of youth ministry and assistant pastor positions in AZ and IL. Brent's ministry and personality allowed him to lead many young people to their faith in Christ and helped to guide many lives through biblical obedience to the will of God.
Brent dearly loved his family. He led his family in a priority of love for spiritual things in their personal lives, in church attendance, and in education. Brent and his family are members at First Baptist Church of Mishawaka and his children attend Elkhart Christian Academy. He shared his love of sports and music with his children. His family learned how he remained a faithful follower of his home state Michigan Wolverines, but also how he became an avid Notre Dame fan. He has fully supported and encouraged his children in their own sports goals.
Brent carried his attention to detail, and desire for quality and excellence into his business life also. His love of people and ability to relate to where a person was in their life made him an asset in the retail auto business where he worked for the last 14 years.
Brent will be missed, but never forgotten, by all those whom his life has touched. Friends may show their appreciation for this man and his family at a funeral visitation to be held at First Baptist Church of Elkhart, 53953 County Road 17, Bristol, IN 46507 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm on Monday, August 3. A Funeral celebration of his life will also be held at the church on Tuesday, August 4 at 11:00 am. This service will be conducted by Brent's brother-in-law, Evangelist Jeremy Frazor. A short visitation period will be held one hour before the service. Burial will be in Southlawn Cemetery of South Bend.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Elkhart Christian Academy Athletic Department, 25943 County Road 22, Elkhart, IN 46517.
