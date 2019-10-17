|
Brett Keiling
April 13, 1964 - Oct. 8, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Brett Alan Keiling, 55, of Mishawaka, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Brett was born April 13, 1964 in Mishawaka to Roger and Daralyn “Dar” (Huffman) Keiling. He grew up in Mishawaka and graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1982. He attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA for 3 years.
Brett most recently lived at Apostolic Temple Village, South Bend, before moving to Eureka, CA a couple months ago. He had a great passion for music and was very knowledgeable about the Bible. He took classes to learn to speak Hebrew and had a love for God's people. Brett was a very talented musician and played the guitar, piano, and violin. He liked to play Christian music and played at numerous churches including Vandalia Church of God, Vandalia, MI and Apostolic Temple Church, South Bend.
Brett is survived by his mother, Dar (Huffman) Keiling, along with his uncle, Ron (Betty) Huffman; aunts, Diane (Terry) Christman, Becca Huffman, and Marjorie Jane Snook, and numerous cousins.
Brett was preceded in death by his father, Roger Keiling.
“I miss you so much. You were a wonderful son. I love you, Your mother.”
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Friday, October 18, in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Chris Rowe of Apostolic Temple Church officiating. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola after the service.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019