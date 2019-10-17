Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home & Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
(574) 255-1519
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home & Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home & Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brett Keiling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brett Keiling


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brett Keiling Obituary
Brett Keiling

April 13, 1964 - Oct. 8, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Brett Alan Keiling, 55, of Mishawaka, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Brett was born April 13, 1964 in Mishawaka to Roger and Daralyn “Dar” (Huffman) Keiling. He grew up in Mishawaka and graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1982. He attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA for 3 years.

Brett most recently lived at Apostolic Temple Village, South Bend, before moving to Eureka, CA a couple months ago. He had a great passion for music and was very knowledgeable about the Bible. He took classes to learn to speak Hebrew and had a love for God's people. Brett was a very talented musician and played the guitar, piano, and violin. He liked to play Christian music and played at numerous churches including Vandalia Church of God, Vandalia, MI and Apostolic Temple Church, South Bend.

Brett is survived by his mother, Dar (Huffman) Keiling, along with his uncle, Ron (Betty) Huffman; aunts, Diane (Terry) Christman, Becca Huffman, and Marjorie Jane Snook, and numerous cousins.

Brett was preceded in death by his father, Roger Keiling.

“I miss you so much. You were a wonderful son. I love you, Your mother.”

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Friday, October 18, in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Chris Rowe of Apostolic Temple Church officiating. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola after the service.

An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home & Cremation Care
Download Now