Brian D. Kujawa



Sept. 2, 1981 - July 15, 2019



NILES, MI - Brian D. Kujawa, 37, of Niles, passed away at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana, on Monday, July 15, 2019, from complications due to diabetes.



Brian was born on September 2, 1981 in South Bend, Indiana to Laurie D. (Wishman) Kujawa.



He graduated from Brandywine High School. Brian was a dedicated worker in the RV industry. He will always be remembered for his one-of-a-kind laugh and his big heart, always living life to the fullest. Brian was always surrounded by family and all of his friends -- at his Super Bowl and UFC parties, the big summer hog roast, snowmobiling with his buddies, and the family's yearly vacation on the lake. He loved the Chicago White Sox.



Brian shared a very special bond with his daughter, Cali Sue. She was his whole world.



Brian will be sadly missed; his memories will live on in our hearts forever.



He was preceded in death by his papa and memaw, Norman and Sue Wishman; grandpa and grandma, Walter and Wanda Kujawa; and a cousin, Andrea Howell.



Brian is survived by his mother, Laurie D. Kujawa; daughter, Cali S. Kujawa; brother, Kevin Kujawa; sister, Lynzi Kujawa; along with a niece and nephew, Payton and Braydon, all of Niles, Michigan.



Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles. Burial will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service, also at Brown Funeral Home.



Memorial contributions may be made in Brian's memory to any local Honor Credit Union, to be used in the care for his daughter, Cali.



Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 18, 2019