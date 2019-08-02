|
|
Brian E. Garland
April 21, 1972 - July 30, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Brian E. Garland, 47, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Memorial Hospital. Brian was born on April 21, 1972 in Pontiac, Michigan to Russell and Charlotte (Crabtree) Garland, and had lived in South Bend since 2000. He was employed as the Director of Music and Liturgy at St. Therese Little Flower Church in South Bend. On April 21, 2007, at Sacred Heart Parish, Notre Dame, Indiana he married Barbara H. Danko, who survives. Other survivors include his son, Jaden M. Garland at home; his mother, Charlotte Garland and her husband Steve Linzey of Altamonte, Florida; his father, Russell Garland of North Tonawada, New York; and his brother, Dennis Garland and his wife, Krista Vince Garland of North Tonawada, New York. Brian was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Garland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, South Bend, Indiana. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday in St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, where Evening Prayer will be held at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Barbara Garland Educational Fund for Jaden. Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 2, 2019