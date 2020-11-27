Brian E. Klingerman
Aug. 17, 1958 - Nov. 20, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Brian E. Klingerman, 62, passed away on November 20, 2020 from injuries sustained in an auto accident. He was born in Bremen on August 17, 1958 to Chester (Skip) and Joyce Klingerman, Jr. Maternal grandparents were Frank and Teresa Kukla, and paternal grandparents were Chester and Katherine (Williams) Klingerman, Sr. He married the love of his life, Joyce Emenaker on September 7, 1985. Together they had two beautiful daughters, Jessica and Brandi. Brian loved spending time with his three ladies and going over to Mike Weldy's garage to watch football, play euchre, and hang out with friends and family. He enjoyed going out to dinner and going to the casino with his family. A lifelong Bremen resident, Brian was very active in sports. He played football, basketball, and baseball in high school. His passions after high school were playing men's fast pitch softball and golfing. Brian coached and was on the board of the Bremen Girls Softball League for many years. He was also an avid water skier and loved hosting friends at the lake. Brian enjoyed shooting sports, particularly pheasant hunting. Brian was a huge Notre Dame and Chicago Bears football fan, and could recall countless big games from decades ago. Brian will be greatly missed by his Heckaman Homes family in Nappanee, where he has worked since 1985, as a Manager for the Q.C., Engineering and Delivery departments. Surviving Brian are his father Skip, loving wife Joyce, daughters Jessica and Brandi (Zach) Wampler, sisters Beth Klingerman, Karen Klingerman, and Kristi (Steve) Burkins, nieces and nephews Doug and Justin Klingerman, Preston and Taylor Oberly, Levi, Andrea (Ludlow), Halee (Williams), and Dr. Jaxson Burkins, many great-nieces and nephews, and their good friends Mike and Betty Weldy and their children, Livia (Stoller), Isaac, Jared, and Blake. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 pm, TODAY, Friday, November 27, 2020 in St. Isadore Hall, 803 W Bike St., Bremen. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Dominic Catholic Church, Bremen. Burial will follow in Bremen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Bremen Girls Softball League. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
