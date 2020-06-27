Brian Earl Ivey
Brian Earl Ivey

Nov. 20, 1975 - June 24, 2020

FT. PAYNE, AL - A Memorial service for Mr. Brian Earl Ivey, 44, of Ft. Payne, AL will be held at a later date.

Mr. Ivey passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Ivey.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Darrin (Janetta) Ivey, Cory Ivey, and Ryder B. Ivey; grandchildren, Brian James, Silas T. Scott, and Jacqueline Terry; mother, Shelia Cooke; brothers, Jeremy Ivey, Michael Ivey, Shawn Ivey, Todd Thomas, and Tony Thomas; sister, Tina Thomas; several nieces and nephews; and close cousins, Tina Baucher and Wendy Flanagan.

Brian loved to cook, he loved his children and grandchildren, and also loved music, especially the Grateful Dead, and Dave Matthews Band.

Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.

Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 27, 2020.
