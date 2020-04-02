|
|
Brian Lochmandy
Nov. 27, 1946 - March 24, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Brian K. Lochmandy, 73, of Elkhart, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at his residence.
Brian was born November 27, 1946 in South Bend, IN to the late Michael and Jeanette (Van Huffel) Lochmandy.
After graduating Marmion Military Academy, he went on to attend the University of Dayton, South Bend College of Commerce, and Northwood College in Midland, MI. Brian was a proud Veteran of the United States Army.
On October 27, 1990 he married Jane Ann Bails in Elkhart. She survives along with two daughters, Danielle (Andy) Simerman of Clayton, NC and Denise (Nathan) Hall of Elkhart; one son, Kent (Tara) Lochmandy of Warsaw: five grandchildren, Tyler Lochmandy of Warsaw, Ethan and Edward Hall of Elkhart, and Brianne and Mia Simerman, both of Clayton, NC: two sisters, Elaine Lochmandy of Elkhart and Kaye (Dick) Miller of Farmington Hills, MI; and two brothers, Denny (Paula) Lochmandy of Elkhart and Kirk (Deborah) Lochmandy of Goshen.
He was previously the owner of Lochmandy Buick and retired from Lochmandy Motor Sales. He was a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.
While raising his family, Brian loved traveling, sailing the Caribbean with family, camping, and boating, especially at Higgins Lake in Michigan. But above all else, family was most important to Brian. His contagious smile and fun-loving spirit touched many lives. He will be missed deeply by all who knew him.
Because of the public health and safety standards in place due to the COVID-19 virus, visitation and memorial services will be held at a later date. Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions in memory of Brian may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1331 N. Main St., Elkhart, IN 46514 or the , Northwest Indiana Office, 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 2, 2020