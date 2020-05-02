Brian Siqueira
Oct. 15, 1948 - April 30, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Brian Siqueira, 71, of Embers Drive, Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away at his home on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was born on October 15, 1948 in Bombay, India to Victor and Margaret (Rebello) Siqueira both of whom preceded him in death. Brian graduated from the Indian Institutes of Technology and went on to receive a Master's degree from the University of Notre Dame. He married Maria (Sodder) at the log chapel in Notre Dame, Indiana on January 29, 1972. She survives with three children: Michelle (Joe) Lovechio, Valerie (Ryan) Dunn, and Barry (Jenna) Siqueira; five grandchildren: Dominic, Louie, Madeleine, Charlotte, and Maya, and also a new grandchild due in November. He is also survived by his sister, Lorena Siqueira and Nevin (Jennifer) Siqueira. Mr. Siqueira was the owner of Siqueira Structural Engineering Services. He was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Monica Catholic Church at 10:30am on Monday, May 4, 2020. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to the Mass on Monday at the church. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to St. Monica Catholic Church. Church. The Mass will be live streamed via the parish Facebook account, accessible from StMonicaMish.org.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 2, 2020.