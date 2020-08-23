1/2
Brian Strock
Brian Strock

July 12, 1954 - July 31, 2020

ELKHART, IN - It is in loving memory that we celebrate the passing of Brian Wesley Strock.

Brian Wesley Strock passed away peacefully at Indiana University Health, on July 31, 2020 at 4:20 pm at the age of 66. Brian was born July 12, 1954 to Ronald and Ivajean Rose (Pierce) Strock in South Bend, IN. Brian graduated from John Adams High School in 1972. He enlisted in the United States Army from 1973 to 1976 and attended IUSB. He married Kelli Ann Horner on September 16, 1995 in Bristol, IN. She survives with a son, Ty Wesley Strock and a daughter, Tessa Mary Strock, along with his mother, Ivajean Strock, brother, Mitchell (Mary Lou) Strock of South Bend, sister, Kathleen Gilmartin of Mishawaka, brothers, Larry (Terri) Strock and Eric Strock both of Osceola, nieces and nephews. Brian worked in Maintenance at EFP Corporation and Philips Products in Elkhart. Brian had a selfless heart and was always willing to help others. He was also a longtime Green Bay Packers fan.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
