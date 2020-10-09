Brooke Marie
Colglazier
Dec. 13, 1993 - Oct. 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Brooke Marie Colglazier, 26, of New Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was born on December 13, 1993, in South Bend, to Jason and Tina (Ebersole) Colglazier, who survive. Also surviving are her brother, Jacob Colglazier of New Carlisle; her fiance', Luke Stanisci; her grandparents, Jim (deceased) and Christy Ebersole of New Carlisle, Hilda and Dave Bingaman of Plymouth, IN, and Earl and Nancy (deceased) Colglazier of South Bend; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and two special cousins, Jenna Gillis and Emily Miller. Brooke worked at Memorial Hospital as a nurse. She loved her family and friends, the great outdoors, was adventurous, loved her dog Henry and had the most beautiful smile. A Celebration of Life will take place at Noon EST Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Colglazier's Farm, 28738 Harrison Road, South Bend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ALS Association Indiana Chapter. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com
.