Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
1948 - 2019
Bruce A. Carter

April 4, 1948 - July 29, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Bruce A. Carter, 71, of Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away at Creekside Health and Rehabilitation Center, Mishawaka, following an illness. He was born on April 4, 1948 in South Bend, Indiana to Pinkey and Norma (Cook) Carter both of whom preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was his sister, Mary Pawlak and a brother, William Carter.

On November 10, 2014, he married Barbara “Bobbi” Topolski in South Bend. She survives with four children, Robert Tribby, Charity Bickle, Alan Carter, and Casie Carter, along with two stepsons, Todd Topolski and Matthew Topolski. Bruce was the proud grandfather of 13 and a great-grandfather of one. He is also survived by two brothers, Dennis “Butch” (Jude) Carter and Kevin (Jody) Carter; and his sister, Janis Slicz. He leaves behind his special puppy, Treaty and his best friend, Donnie Sroda. Bruce was a Veteran of the United States Navy, serving honorably during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW post #360 and the American Legion #161. He was also a member of the Teamsters Union.

Funeral services for Bruce will be held at 7:00pm on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana where friends will be received from 2:00pm until 7:00pm on Monday. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the family to assist with the funeral expenses.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019
